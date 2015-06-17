June 17 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a
third straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to tepid
local demand amid a supply glut.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 196.52 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the seventh of the new marketing
season, compared with 204.68 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
"Prices witnessed a sharper decline this week with all
varieties easing quite considerably," National Brokers said in a
market report.
About 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 11 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 6 percent of 1.2 million kg was unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
last week raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to
discourage overseas buying.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 190-195
Medium Brokens 190-199
Small Brokens 190-198
Plain Brokens 175-180
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 193-197
Good Fannings 190-192
Medium Fannings 184-189
Plain Fannings 170-180
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 190-228
Dust 200-238
Churamoni Dust 220-260
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)