June 24 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for the
fourth straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to low
demand from local buyers in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan,
brokers said.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 196.04 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the eighth of the new marketing
season, compared with 196.52 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
"Prices dropped again this week as demand is not good during
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan," the official said.
Consumption of tea is typically low during Ramadan, which
started earlier this month.
Around 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 7 percent was unsold. In
the previous auction, about 11 percent of the 1.23 million kg
offered was unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5
percent to discourage overseas buying.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-195
Medium Brokens 187-195
Small Brokens 188-196
Plain Brokens 170-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 192-196
Good Fannings 188-191
Medium Fannings 181-186
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 185-230
Dust 190-240
Churamoni Dust 215-256
