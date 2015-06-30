June 30 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of falls, on
strong demand from local buyers, brokers said.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 198.06 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the ninth of the new marketing
season, compared with 196.04 taka at the previous sale, an
executive with National Brokers said.
"Demand was strong and buyers were ready to pay a premium,"
he said, adding that the sales volume also rose from last week.
About 1.23 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 4 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 11 percent of the 1.23 million kg
offered was unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
early this month raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5
percent to discourage overseas buying.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-195
Medium Brokens 190-195
Small Brokens 193-198
Plain Brokens 170-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 193-198
Good Fannings 190-192
Medium Fannings 183-188
Plain Fannings 170-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 182-235
Dust 185-217
Churamoni Dust 210-245
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)