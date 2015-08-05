Aug 5 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a third
straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes
offered were the highest for the season so far, but demand for
quality leaf limited the slide.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 194.35 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the auction, the thirteenth of the current marketing season,
down from 198.80 taka at the previous sale last week, an
executive with National Brokers said.
Demand was strong for quality tea that capped the fall in
prices, although the latest offering was the largest of the
season so far, the executive said.
More than 1.78 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 6 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 2 percent of the 1.7 million kg offered
went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 188-193
Medium Brokens 192-195
Small Brokens 193-197
Plain Brokens 175-180
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 195-198
Good Fannings 192-194
Medium Fannings 188-191
Plain Fannings 177-182
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 172-212
Dust 172-219
Churamoni Dust 172-244
