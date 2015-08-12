Aug 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a
fourth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as
volumes hit the highest in the season so far, but demand for
quality leaf capped the slide.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.10 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the 14th auction of the current marketing season, down from
194.35 taka at the previous sale last week, an executive with
National Brokers said.
There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the
fall in prices and sales were higher despite the latest offering
being the largest of the season so far, the executive said.
About 1.82 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 6 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 6 percent of the 1.78 million kg offered
went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 188-192
Medium Brokens 191-195
Small Brokens 192-195
Plain Brokens 175-183
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 193-196
Good Fannings 191-193
Medium Fannings 188-190
Plain Fannings 180-185
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 167-208
Dust 175-216
Churamoni Dust 170-226
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)