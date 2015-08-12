Aug 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a fourth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes hit the highest in the season so far, but demand for quality leaf capped the slide. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.10 taka ($2.5) per kg at the 14th auction of the current marketing season, down from 194.35 taka at the previous sale last week, an executive with National Brokers said. There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the fall in prices and sales were higher despite the latest offering being the largest of the season so far, the executive said. About 1.82 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 6 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 6 percent of the 1.78 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 188-192 Medium Brokens 191-195 Small Brokens 192-195 Plain Brokens 175-183 FANNINGS Best Fannings 193-196 Good Fannings 191-193 Medium Fannings 188-190 Plain Fannings 180-185 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 167-208 Dust 175-216 Churamoni Dust 170-226 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)