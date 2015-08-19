Aug 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a fifth
straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday as volumes
offered were the highest for the season so far.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 190.29 taka ($2.5) per kg
at the 15th auction of the current marketing season, down from
192.10 taka at the previous sale last week, an executive with
National Brokers said.
The latest offering was the largest of the season so far
that had a negative impact on prices, the executive said.
About 2 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 6 percent of the 1.8 million kg offered went
unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-187
Medium Brokens 186-189
Small Brokens 187-190
Plain Brokens 170-178
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 191-194
Good Fannings 187-191
Medium Fannings 184-186
Plain Fannings 172-178
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 171-209
Dust 170-212
Churamoni Dust 175-218
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anand Basu)