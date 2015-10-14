DHAKA, Oct 14 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a fifth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volumes.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.66 taka ($2.46) per
kg at the twenty-second auction of the current marketing season,
up from 190.56 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
Demand for higher quality tea was high at the auction, the
executive said.
About 2.11 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 11 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 8 percent of the 2.06 million kg offered
went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-188
Medium Brokens 188-190
Small Brokens 190-194
Plain Brokens 165-173
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 194-196
Good Fannings 192-194
Medium Fannings 187-190
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 162-218
Dust 165-209
Churamoni Dust 175-218
