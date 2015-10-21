DHAKA, Oct 21 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a sixth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volumes.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.48 taka ($2.46) per
kg at the twenty-third auction of the current marketing season,
up from 191.66 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
There was strong demand for good quality tea at the auction,
the executive said.
About 2.25 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 12 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 11 percent of the 2.11 million kg
offered went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-188
Medium Brokens 188-190
Small Brokens 190-194
Plain Brokens 165-173
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 194-195
Good Fannings 192-194
Medium Fannings 188-190
Plain Fannings 165-185
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 160-209
Dust 165-212
Churamoni Dust 180-218
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)