DHAKA, Oct 21 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a sixth straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on strong demand for quality leaf despite higher volumes. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.48 taka ($2.46) per kg at the twenty-third auction of the current marketing season, up from 191.66 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with National Brokers said. There was strong demand for good quality tea at the auction, the executive said. About 2.25 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 12 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 11 percent of the 2.11 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-188 Medium Brokens 188-190 Small Brokens 190-194 Plain Brokens 165-173 FANNINGS Best Fannings 194-195 Good Fannings 192-194 Medium Fannings 188-190 Plain Fannings 165-185 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 160-209 Dust 165-212 Churamoni Dust 180-218 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)