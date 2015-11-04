DHAKA, Nov 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a
second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to
larger supplies of inferior quality, although robust demand for
quality leaf capped the slide.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.18 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the twenty-fifth auction of the current marketing season,
down from 189.41 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive
with National Brokers said.
There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the
fall in prices, the executive said.
About 2.04 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 14 percent was unsold. In
the previous auction, about 20 percent of the 2.31 million kg
offered went unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 183-185
Medium Brokens 186-188
Small Brokens 188-191
Plain Brokens 165-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 192-193
Good Fannings 188-191
Medium Fannings 185-187
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 165-210
Dust 170-210
Churamoni Dust 180-214
($1 = 77.7300 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)