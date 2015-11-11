DHAKA, Nov 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh were unchanged at the weekly auction on Tuesday, although sales rose on strong demand for quality grade amid higher supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.11 taka ($2.44) per kg at the twenty-sixth auction of the current marketing season, unchanged from the previous sale's revised figure, an executive with National Brokers said. About 2.14 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 6.5 percent was unsold. In the previous auction, about 14 percent of the 2.04 million kg offered went unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 183-185 Medium Brokens 186-189 Small Brokens 188-191 Plain Brokens 165-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 192-194 Good Fannings 189-191 Medium Fannings 185-187 Plain Fannings 165-175 DUST Pekoe Dust 180-194 Red Dust 175-212 Dust 185-211 Churamoni Dust 180-223 ($1 = 77.7300 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)