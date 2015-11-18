(Adds prices)
DHAKA, Nov 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, due to a drop in supply amid good
demand for the winter season.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.54 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the twenty-seventh auction of the current marketing
season, compared with 189.11 taka at the previous sale, an
executive with National Brokers said.
About 2.03 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 13.76 percent was unsold. In the
previous auction, about 6.5 percent of the 2.14 million kg
offered went unsold.
There was strong demand as buyers wanted to stock up for the
winter season amid lower supplies at the auction, aiding a
pick-up in prices, the executive said, adding that sales volume
dropped, though, on a larger quantity of poor grade leaf.
Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-188
Medium Brokens 187-192
Small Brokens 190-194
Plain Brokens 165-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 195-197
Good Fannings 192-194
Medium Fannings 186-188
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust 180-195
Red Dust 180-212
Dust 185-211
Churamoni Dust 180-223
($1 = 77.7300 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)