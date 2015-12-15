DHAKA, Dec 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.17 taka ($2.44) per kg at the 31st auction of the current marketing season, compared with 191.62 taka in the previous sale, an executive with National Brokers said. About 2.01 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 11.48 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, about 14.6 percent of the 2.1 million kg offered was unsold. There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in supplies of quality tea, the executive said. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 180-185 Medium Brokens 185-190 Small Brokens 189-194 Plain Brokens 165-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 194-195 Good Fannings 192-193 Medium Fannings 187-190 Plain Fannings 160-170 DUST Pekoe Dust 180-195 Red Dust 180-208 Dust 185-214 Churamoni Dust 180-220 ($1 = 77.7300 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)