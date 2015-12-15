DHAKA, Dec 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for
a second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.17 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the 31st auction of the current marketing season, compared
with 191.62 taka in the previous sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
About 2.01 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 11.48 percent went unsold. In the
previous auction, about 14.6 percent of the 2.1 million kg
offered was unsold.
There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in
supplies of quality tea, the executive said.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 180-185
Medium Brokens 185-190
Small Brokens 189-194
Plain Brokens 165-170
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 194-195
Good Fannings 192-193
Medium Fannings 187-190
Plain Fannings 160-170
DUST
Pekoe Dust 180-195
Red Dust 180-208
Dust 185-214
Churamoni Dust 180-220
($1 = 77.7300 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)