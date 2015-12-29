DHAKA, Dec 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a second straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday due
to strong demand for the winter season amid tight supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 193.55 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the 33rd auction of this marketing season, up from 191.54
taka in the previous sale, an executive at National Brokers
said.
About 2.02 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in the port city of Chittagong, of which 12 percent went
unsold. In the previous auction, about 15.53 percent of the 2.03
million kg offered was unsold.
There was strong demand from local buyers for quality tea
for the winter season, helping prices, the executive said.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year which began
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)