DHAKA, Jan 5 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a
third straight session at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to
strong demand for the winter season although sales dropped on a
higher volume of poor grades on offer.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 193.87 taka ($2.44) per
kg at the 34th auction of this marketing season, up from 193.55
taka in the previous sale, a National Brokers executive said.
About 2.02 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in the port city of Chittagong, of which 24 percent went
unsold. In the previous auction, about 12 percent of the 2.02
million kg offered was unsold.
There was strong demand from local buyers for the winter
season, aiding a pick-up in prices, the executive said, adding
that sales volumes dropped, though, on a larger quantity of poor
grade leaf.
Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year, which began
in July, raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying.
Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season due to
weak demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-188
Medium Brokens 186-192
Small Brokens 190-197
Plain Brokens 140-155
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 198-203
Good Fannings 194-197
Medium Fannings 185-190
Plain Fannings 140-155
DUST
Pekoe Dust 180-211
Red Dust 185-213
Dust 185-213
Churamoni Dust 185-222
($1 = 77.7300 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)