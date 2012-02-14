DHAKA, Feb 14 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose sharply for a second straight week on Tuesday, at a weekly auction, due to strong demand for quality varieties while the percentage sold also went up despite higher supplies, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea jumped to 171.66 taka ($2) a kg from 166.27 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm. Around 1.87 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and 19.18 percent was left unsold. That compared with 23.34 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was 1.7 million tonnes. There was strong demand for good varieties from domestic buyers, the official said. "Clean and good liquoring varieties were the strongest feature of the sale and were substantially dearer following strong competition from all sections of the market," the firm said in its market report. Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry. The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter. Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand. Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea. The next auction will be held on Feb. 22, with nearly 1.6 million kg on offer. Different grades were sold between 90 taka and 224 taka per kg at the auction. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 115.00 - 165.00 Medium Brokens 170.00 - 190.00 Small Brokens 190.00 - 200.00 Plain Brokens 90.00 - 100.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 205.00 - 215.00 Good Fannings 190.00 - 200.00 Medium Fannings 180.00 - 190.00 Plain Fannings 90.00 - 100.00 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 100.00 - 205.00 Dust 105.00 - 220.00 Churamoni Dust 100.00 - 224.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)