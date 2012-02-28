DHAKA, Feb 28 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell on Tuesday at a weekly auction, due to a larger volume of poor quality tea on offer, after rising over the past three sessions, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea dropped to 169.80 taka($2) a kg from 175.55 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm. Around 1.6 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and nearly 31 percent was left unsold. That compared with 27 percent unsold in the previous auction when the offer was almost the same. Demand was strong for good varieties and sold at fully firm to slightly dearer rates but there was also a fair weight of end-of-season poor tea withdrawn without bids, the official said. Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry. The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter. Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand. Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea. The next auction will be held on March 6, with nearly 1 million kg on offer. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 100.00 - 150.00 Medium Brokens 160.00 - 180.00 Small Brokens 190.00 - 200.00 Plain Brokens 75.00 - 85.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 210.00 - 220.00 Good Fannings 190.00 - 200.00 Medium Fannings 165.00 - 190.00 Plain Fannings 80.00 - 90.00 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 90.00 - 208.00 Dust 95.00 - 216.00 Churamoni Dust 100.00 - 221.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)