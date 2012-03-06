DHAKA, March 6 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply on Tuesday at a weekly auction, because poor quality end-of-season varieties were on offer, while supply was tight in the penultimate sale of the season, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea dropped to 142.40 taka($1.75) a kg from 169.80 taka a kg in the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm. Nearly 837,000 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's only auction centre in the main port city of Chittagong, and 27.51 percent was left unsold. That compared with 31 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offer was almost double the size this week. "This was the penultimate sale of the season and offerings comprised mostly of end of season types," National Brokers said in its market report. Bangladesh's tax authority has imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard local industry. The south Asian country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth largest exporter. Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand. Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea. The last auction of this season will be held on March 13, with around 700,000 kg of tea on offer. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 100.00 - 150.00 Medium Brokens 160.00 - 190.00 Small Brokens 200.00 - 210.00 Plain Brokens 65.00 - 85.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 215.00 - 225.00 Good Fannings 200.00 - 210.00 Medium Fannings 180.00 - 195.00 Plain Fannings 75.00 - 95.00 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 80.00 - 200.00 Dust 85.00 - 210.00 Churamoni Dust 90.00 - 194.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)