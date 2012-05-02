DHAKA May 2 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose
sharply in the first sale of the new 2012-13 season on the back
of strong demand for quality tea, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 181.13 taka
($2.20) a kg from 103.41 taka a kg in the last sale of the
2011-12 season held on March 13, said an official at National
Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.
Around 800,000 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole
auction centre in Chittagong, and nearly 16 percent was left
unsold.
"The first sale of the season met with a strong demand
especially from the loose tea section of the market. Blenders
lent a fair support but were generally selective," the broking
firm said in its market report.
"Quality of offering was quite useful and superior to
similar period last season."
There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the
2011-12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka
from 104 taka from a year ago, brokers said.
Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by
domestic buyers.
Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent
duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kgs of tea a
year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is
rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic
growth and changes in lifestyles.
Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is
of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high
compared with those of other tea-producing countries.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)