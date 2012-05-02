DHAKA May 2 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose sharply in the first sale of the new 2012-13 season on the back of strong demand for quality tea, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 181.13 taka ($2.20) a kg from 103.41 taka a kg in the last sale of the 2011-12 season held on March 13, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Around 800,000 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and nearly 16 percent was left unsold.

"The first sale of the season met with a strong demand especially from the loose tea section of the market. Blenders lent a fair support but were generally selective," the broking firm said in its market report.

"Quality of offering was quite useful and superior to similar period last season."

There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the 2011-12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka from a year ago, brokers said.

Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kgs of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.

Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)