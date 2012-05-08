DHAKA May 8 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday for a second straight week amid tight supply while the volume sold fell on lower demand from domestic buyers, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 193.55 taka ($2.30) a kg from 181.13 taka a kg in the inaugural sale of the new season, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

Nearly 596,000 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and nearly 19 percent was left unsold. That compared with 16 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offer was around 800,000 kg of tea.

There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the 2011-12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.

Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.

Industry insiders said around a fourth of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries.

