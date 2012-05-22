(Adds prices)

DHAKA May 22 Tea prices rose at Bangladesh's weekly auction on Tuesday, as strong demand from buyers outweighed higher supplies, and almost all the quantity on offer was sold, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 198.14 taka ($2.44) a kg against 192.75 taka per kg at the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm.

More than 812,000 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and just 0.35 percent was left unsold.

That compared with 0.65 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offer was nearly 710,000 kg of tea.

"The market started on a strong note particularly as the sale progressed and at the close prices were appreciably higher than the beginning," the National Brokers Limited said in its report.

The next auction will be held on May 29, with around 800,000 kg on offer.

There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the 2011-12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.

Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles.

Industry insiders said around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg:

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 188.00 - 198.00 Medium Brokens 190.00 - 199.00 Small Brokens 192.00 - 199.00 Plain Brokens 175.00 - 185.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 198.00 - 202.00 Good Fannings 195.00 - 197.00 Medium Fannings 192.00 - 194.00 Plain Fannings 182.00 - 187.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 187.00 - 202.00 Dust 200.00 - 218.00 Churamoni Dust 215.00 - 255.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)