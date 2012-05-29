DHAKA May 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a second straight week on Tuesday on strong demand from buyers
at a weekly auction and almost all the quantity on offer was
sold, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 202.77 taka ($2.5)
a kg against 198.14 taka per kg at the previous sale, an
official at National Brokers Limited said, the country's largest
tea broking firm.
Around 806,000 kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole
auction centre in Chittagong, and just 0.45 percent was left
unsold.
That compared with 0.35 percent unsold in the previous
auction, when the offer was nearly 812,000 kg of tea.
The next auction will be held on June 5, with around 950,000
kg on offer.
There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the
2011-12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka
from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.
Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by
domestic buyers.
Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent
duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising
by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and
changes in lifestyles.
Industry insiders said around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea
is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high
compared with those of other tea-producing countries.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alison Birrane)