DHAKA, Sept 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased in
a second straight weekly auction on Tuesday on a slight
improvement in supplies, though strong demand limited the
downside, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 211.08 taka ($2.6)
a kg against 211.16 taka per kg at the previous sale a week ago,
an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest
tea broking firm, said.
More than 1.94 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 5.92 percent was left
unsold.
That compared with 2.24 percent unsold in the previous
auction, when 1.91 million kg was offered.
"Once again a strong market prevailed and the good liquoring
varieties continued to attract strong interest from buyers at
often dearer rates, however, it eased towards the close," the
National Brokers said in its market report.
The next auction will be on Sept. 25 for around 1.8 million
kg.
There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the
2011/12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka
from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.
Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by
domestic buyers.
Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent
duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.
Around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality,
whereas prices of good-quality tea are higher compared with the
same quality tea in other countries.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising
by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.
Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka
per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 200.00 - 204.00
Medium Brokens 209.00 - 211.00
Small Brokens 210.00 - 213.00
Plain Brokens 185.00 - 195.00
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 211.00 - 213.00
Good Fannings 209.00 - 211.00
Medium Fannings 207.00 - 208.00
Plain Fannings 185.00 - 195.00
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 199.00 - 231.00
Dust 200.00 - 218.00
Churamoni Dust 200.00 - 244.00
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alison Birrane)