DHAKA Jan 8 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping an eight-session gaining streak, while sales volumes also fell, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 292.87 taka ($3.6) per kilogram against 293.26 last week after gaining nearly 40 percent over the previous eight sessions, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

Around 1.7 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 8.43 percent unsold, compared 1.65 million kg offered with 3.67 percent unsold in the previous auction.

"Prices ...did not appreciate on a broad front, (but) well made good liquoring tea continued to attract strong interest at dearer rates," National Brokers said in its market report.

"Blenders were very active whilst loose tea buyers were subdued."

Around 1.6 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Jan. 15.

Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers.

Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 287.00 - 292.00 Small Brokens 288.00 - 295.00 Plain Brokens 230.00 - 250.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 295.00 - 297.00 Good Fannings 291.00 - 294.00 Medium Fannings 287.00 - 290.00 Plain Fannings 240.00 - 250.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 285.00 - 324.00 Dust 285.00 - 317.00 Churamoni Dust 250.00 - 314.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)