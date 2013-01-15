DHAKA, Jan 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for the second session at a weekly auction on Tuesday as poor quality end of season supplies prompted buyers to reduce prices although demand remains high for good varieties. Tea prices slipped marginally in last week's auction, snapping around 40 percent gain over the previous eight-session. The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 287.18 taka ($3.6) per kilogramme against 292.87 last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 1.58 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 17.52 percent unsold, compared with 1.7 million kg offered with 8.43 percent unsold in the previous auction. Prices had come down mostly because of larger volume of end of season tea on offer, which tends to be of poor quality, the official said. "But there is huge demand from buyers for good quality tea," he added. Around 1.8 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Jan. 22. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 282.00 - 287.00 Small Brokens 285.00 - 292.00 Plain Brokens 220.00 - 240.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 295.00 - 300.00 Good Fannings 288.00 - 293.00 Medium Fannings 282.00 - 285.00 Plain Fannings 235.00 - 245.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 280.00 - 312.00 Dust 280.00 - 318.00 Churamoni Dust 240.00 - 308.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)