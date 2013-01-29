DHAKA, Jan 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at a weekly auction on Tuesday as supplies of high quality leaf fell while sales volumes also dropped, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 282.53 taka ($3.6) per kg against 292.36 last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Around 1.6 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with almost 26 percent unsold, compared with 1.8 million kg offered with 12.75 percent unsold in the previous auction. Prices cameome down mostly because of a larger volume of end-of-season tea on offer, which tends to be of poor quality, the National Brokers said in its market report. "Tea with fair cup quality witnessed a good demand although sold at easier rates but plain poor varieties were heavily discounted with heavy withdrawals," it said. Around 1.9 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Feb. 5. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 270.00 - 280.00 Small Brokens 280.00 - 290.00 Plain Brokens 190.00 - 210.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 295.00 - 305.00 Good Fannings 285.00 - 294.00 Medium Fannings 270.00 - 280.00 Plain Fannings 195.00 - 215.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 287.00 - 336.00 Dust 280.00 - 358.00 Churamoni Dust 250.00 - 352.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)