DHAKA, Feb 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased in a third straight weekly auction held on Tuesday where a larger quantity of end of season poor grade leaf was offered, while sales volume also dropped, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 263.50 taka ($3.3) per kg against 276.10 last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said on Wednesday. Around 1.66 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with more than 28 percent unsold, compared with 1.87 million kg offered with 26 percent unsold in the previous auction. "The preponderance of end of season types in the catalogues accounted for the lessening of demand," the National Brokers said in its market report. Nearly 1.8 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Feb. 12. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 240.00 - 265.00 Small Brokens 260.00 - 275.00 Plain Brokens 140.00 - 165.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 295.00 - 305.00 Good Fannings 280.00 - 294.00 Medium Fannings 250.00 - 265.00 Plain Fannings 150.00 - 160.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 180.00 - 319.00 Dust 180.00 - 347.00 Churamoni Dust 240.00 - 340.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)