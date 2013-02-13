DHAKA, Feb 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased in
a third straight weekly auction held on Tuesday where a larger
quantity of end of season poor grade leaf was offered, while
sales volume also dropped, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 263.50 taka
($3.3) per kg against 276.10 last week, an official at National
Brokers Limited said on Wednesday.
Around 1.66 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with more than 28 percent
unsold, compared with 1.87 million kg offered with 26 percent
unsold in the previous auction.
"The preponderance of end of season types in the catalogues
accounted for the lessening of demand," the National Brokers
said in its market report.
Nearly 1.8 million kg will be offered at the next auction on
Feb. 12. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by
domestic buyers.
Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25
percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5
percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.
Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka
per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted
Medium Brokens 240.00 - 265.00
Small Brokens 260.00 - 275.00
Plain Brokens 140.00 - 165.00
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 295.00 - 305.00
Good Fannings 280.00 - 294.00
Medium Fannings 250.00 - 265.00
Plain Fannings 150.00 - 160.00
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 180.00 - 319.00
Dust 180.00 - 347.00
Churamoni Dust 240.00 - 340.00
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)