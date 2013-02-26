DHAKA Feb 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased for a fifth straight week in an auction on Tuesday as higher supplies of end of season low grade leaf dented demand, while sales volumes also dropped.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea slipped sharply to 195.84 taka ($2.5) per kg against 233.65 taka last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

Around 1.6 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with almost 37 percent unsold, compared with 1.74 million kg offered with 29 percent unsold in the previous auction.

Nearly 1.7 million kg will be offered at the next auction on March 5. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers.

Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Louise Heavens)