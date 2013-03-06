DHAKA, March 6 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased for a sixth straight week in an auction held on Wednesday as supplies of end of season low grade leaf subdued demand. The average price of Bangladeshi tea slipped to 192.68 taka ($2.5) per kg against 195.86 taka last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Around 1.27 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 18 percent unsold, compared with 1.6 million kg offered with 37 percent unsold in the previous auction. The auction was delayed by a day due to strike on Tuesday. More than 1 million kg will be offered at the next auction on March 12. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 170.00 - 200.00 Small Brokens 180.00 - 210.00 Plain Brokens 110.00 - 130.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 250.00 - 270.00 Good Fannings 225.00 - 245.00 Medium Fannings 180.00 - 210.00 Plain Fannings 110.00 - 140.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 130.00 - 270.00 Dust 140.00 - 288.00 Churamoni Dust 190.00 - 323.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)