DHAKA, March 6 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased
for a sixth straight week in an auction held on Wednesday as
supplies of end of season low grade leaf subdued demand.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea slipped to 192.68 taka
($2.5) per kg against 195.86 taka last week, an official at
National Brokers Limited said.
Around 1.27 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 18 percent unsold,
compared with 1.6 million kg offered with 37 percent unsold in
the previous auction.
The auction was delayed by a day due to strike on Tuesday.
More than 1 million kg will be offered at the next auction
on March 12. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought
by domestic buyers.
Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25
percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5
percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.
Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka
per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted
Medium Brokens 170.00 - 200.00
Small Brokens 180.00 - 210.00
Plain Brokens 110.00 - 130.00
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 250.00 - 270.00
Good Fannings 225.00 - 245.00
Medium Fannings 180.00 - 210.00
Plain Fannings 110.00 - 140.00
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 130.00 - 270.00
Dust 140.00 - 288.00
Churamoni Dust 190.00 - 323.00
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)