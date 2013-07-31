DHAKA, July 31 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a three-week losing streak, on an improvement in demand from local buyers, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 239.09 taka ($3.1) per kg against 234.23 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. More than 1.3 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 16 percent remaining unsold, compared with about 1.6 million kg offered and 19 percent unsold at the previous one. "Prices rose this week due to a slight improvement in demand ahead of holidays next week," the official said. Next tea auction will be held on Aug. 13. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 230-235 Medium Brokens 232-237 Small Brokens 234-242 Plain Brokens 210-220 FANNINGS Best Fannings 236-240 Good Fannings 230-234 Medium Fannings 224-229 Plain Fannings 210-220 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 216-260 Dust 230-270 Churamoni Dust 235-322 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)