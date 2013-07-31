DHAKA, July 31 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at
a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a three-week losing
streak, on an improvement in demand from local buyers, brokers
said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 239.09 taka ($3.1)
per kg against 234.23 taka in the previous auction, an official
at National Brokers Ltd said.
More than 1.3 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 16 percent remaining
unsold, compared with about 1.6 million kg offered and 19
percent unsold at the previous one.
"Prices rose this week due to a slight improvement in demand
ahead of holidays next week," the official said.
Next tea auction will be held on Aug. 13.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against a demand of 56 million kg. Tea consumption is rising by
4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 230-235
Medium Brokens 232-237
Small Brokens 234-242
Plain Brokens 210-220
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 236-240
Good Fannings 230-234
Medium Fannings 224-229
Plain Fannings 210-220
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 216-260
Dust 230-270
Churamoni Dust 235-322
