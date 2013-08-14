DHAKA, Aug 14 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged lower at a weekly auction held on Wednesday, although strong demand from local buyers limited the fall and sales rose despite larger supplies, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 238.87 taka ($3) per kg against 239.09 taka in the previous auction held on July 30, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. More than 1.7 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 12 percent remaining unsold, compared with about 1.3 million kg offered and 16 percent unsold at the previous one. "There was huge demand from buyers for quality tea," the official said. The auction, which was delayed by a day due to a strike, was the first after Eid holidays following the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when tea consumption is typically low. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)