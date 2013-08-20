DHAKA, Aug 20 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a second week at a weekly auction on Tuesday as higher volumes were on offer, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 236.65 taka ($3) per kg against 238.87 taka in the previous auction on Aug. 14, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. More than 1.9 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with nearly 16 percent remaining unsold, compared with about 1.7 million kg offered and 12 percent unsold at the previous one. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year, compared with its demand of 56 million kg. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with economic growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)