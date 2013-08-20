(Adds prices, quotes) DHAKA, Aug 20 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a second week at a weekly auction on Tuesday as higher volumes were on offer, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 236.65 taka ($3) per kg against 238.87 taka in the previous auction on Aug. 14, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. More than 1.9 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with nearly 16 percent remaining unsold, compared with about 1.7 million kg offered and 12 percent unsold at the previous one. "There was less demand from all sections of the market. As a result, prices declined with fair withdrawals," the National Brokers said in its market report. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year, compared with its demand of 56 million kg. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 227-230 Medium Brokens 230-233 Small Brokens 232-236 Plain Brokens 210-220 FANNINGS Best Fannings 236-240 Good Fannings 231-235 Medium Fannings 226-229 Plain Fannings 210-220 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 215-257 Dust 220-280 Churamoni Dust 230-325 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, Editing by Jeff Coelho)