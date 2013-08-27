DHAKA, Aug 27 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended losses for the third week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell 7.6 percent to 218.65 taka ($2.8) this week from the previous auction, an official of National Brokers Limited said. More than 1.93 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with almost 19 percent remaining unsold, compared with around 1.9 million kg offered and 16 percent unsold at the previous one. "Prices fell by a fair margin as buyers were holding lower limits," National Brokers said in its market report. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against domestic demand of 56 million kg. Tea consumption is rising 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 210-217 Medium Brokens 212-218 Small Brokens 215-220 Plain Brokens 190-200 FANNINGS Best Fannings 217-221 Good Fannings 213-216 Medium Fannings 210-212 Plain Fannings 185-195 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 205-245 Dust 210-250 Churamoni Dust 220-309 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Louise Heavens)