DHAKA, Sept 3 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended losses for the fourth week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell almost 12 percent to 192.46 taka ($2.8) this week from the previous auction when tea prices dropped 7.6 percent, an official of National Brokers Limited said. Around 2 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's auction centre in Chittagong, with 25 percent remaining unsold, compared with around 1.93 million kg offered and 19 percent unsold at the previous one. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)