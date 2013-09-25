DHAKA, Sept 25 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers, while sales volume also dropped amid a fall in supplies, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 186.71 taka ($2.40) per kg against 195.08 taka in the previous auction when prices barely changed, said an official of National Brokers Limited. Nearly 2.1 million kg of tea was offered at the country's auction centre in Chittagong, with 33 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.2 million kg offered and 30 percent unsold in the previous auction. "There was less demand this week, more noticeable towards the end resulting in larger withdrawals," National Brokers said in its market report. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 180-185 Medium Brokens 182-185 Small Brokens 185-190 Plain Brokens 160-165 FANNINGS Best Fannings 194-196 Good Fannings 188-193 Medium Fannings 183-187 Plain Fannings 160-170 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 152-200 Dust 145-207 Churamoni Dust 170-231 ($1 = 77.74 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)