DHAKA, Sept 25 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell
sharply at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local
buyers, while sales volume also dropped amid a fall in supplies,
brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 186.71 taka ($2.40)
per kg against 195.08 taka in the previous auction when prices
barely changed, said an official of National Brokers Limited.
Nearly 2.1 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
auction centre in Chittagong, with 33 percent remaining unsold,
compared with 2.2 million kg offered and 30 percent unsold in
the previous auction.
"There was less demand this week, more noticeable towards
the end resulting in larger withdrawals," National Brokers said
in its market report.
The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea
a year against a demand of 56 million kg.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 180-185
Medium Brokens 182-185
Small Brokens 185-190
Plain Brokens 160-165
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 194-196
Good Fannings 188-193
Medium Fannings 183-187
Plain Fannings 160-170
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 152-200
Dust 145-207
Churamoni Dust 170-231
($1 = 77.74 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)