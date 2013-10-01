DHAKA, Oct 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended losses for the second week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers and on higher volume on offer, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 183.45 taka ($2.36) per kg against 186.71 taka in the previous auction when prices dropped more than 4 percent, said an official of National Brokers Limited. Around 2.18 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.10 million kg offered and 33 percent unsold in the previous auction. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. ($1 = 77.6650 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)