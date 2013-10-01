(Adds prices, comments)
DHAKA, Oct 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended
losses for the second week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on
weak demand from local buyers and on higher volume on offer,
brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 183.45 taka ($2.36)
per kg against 186.71 taka in the previous auction when prices
dropped more than 4 percent, said an official of National
Brokers Limited.
Around 2.18 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining
unsold, compared with 2.10 million kg offered and 33 percent
unsold in the previous auction.
"A similar trend to last week's sale prevailed whereby
packers lent fair support at lower rates," the National Brokers
said in its market report.
The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea
a year against a demand of 56 million kg.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 177-182
Medium Brokens 178-182
Small Brokens 181-186
Plain Brokens 155-165
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 190-193
Good Fannings 183-188
Medium Fannings 178-182
Plain Fannings 155-165
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 152-200
Dust 145-207
Churamoni Dust 170-231
($1 = 77.6650 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)