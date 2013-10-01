(Adds prices, comments) DHAKA, Oct 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended losses for the second week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers and on higher volume on offer, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 183.45 taka ($2.36) per kg against 186.71 taka in the previous auction when prices dropped more than 4 percent, said an official of National Brokers Limited. Around 2.18 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.10 million kg offered and 33 percent unsold in the previous auction. "A similar trend to last week's sale prevailed whereby packers lent fair support at lower rates," the National Brokers said in its market report. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 177-182 Medium Brokens 178-182 Small Brokens 181-186 Plain Brokens 155-165 FANNINGS Best Fannings 190-193 Good Fannings 183-188 Medium Fannings 178-182 Plain Fannings 155-165 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 152-200 Dust 145-207 Churamoni Dust 170-231 ($1 = 77.6650 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)