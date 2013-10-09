DHAKA, Oct 9 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended
losses for the third week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on
higher supplies, although good demand from local buyers capped
the downside and sales rose ahead of Eid holidays, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 181.60 Bangladesh
taka ($2.34) per kg against 183.45 taka in the previous auction
when prices dropped nearly 2 percent, said an official of
National Brokers Limited.
More than 2.3 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining
unsold, compared with 2.18 million kg offered and 26 percent
unsold in the previous auction.
"A large weight of tea on offer was fairly well absorbed at
slightly easier rates," the National Brokers said in its market
report.
The next auction will be held on Oct. 22 as markets will be
closed next week for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha.
The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea
a year against a demand of 56 million kg.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 175-180
Medium Brokens 176-181
Small Brokens 180-186
Plain Brokens 150-160
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 185-193
Good Fannings 180-183
Medium Fannings 175-179
Plain Fannings 150-160
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 145-199
Dust 155-220
Churamoni Dust 150-233
($1 = 77.6550 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)