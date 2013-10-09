DHAKA, Oct 9 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended losses for the third week at a weekly auction on Tuesday on higher supplies, although good demand from local buyers capped the downside and sales rose ahead of Eid holidays, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 181.60 Bangladesh taka ($2.34) per kg against 183.45 taka in the previous auction when prices dropped nearly 2 percent, said an official of National Brokers Limited. More than 2.3 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 26 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.18 million kg offered and 26 percent unsold in the previous auction. "A large weight of tea on offer was fairly well absorbed at slightly easier rates," the National Brokers said in its market report. The next auction will be held on Oct. 22 as markets will be closed next week for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 175-180 Medium Brokens 176-181 Small Brokens 180-186 Plain Brokens 150-160 FANNINGS Best Fannings 185-193 Good Fannings 180-183 Medium Fannings 175-179 Plain Fannings 150-160 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 145-199 Dust 155-220 Churamoni Dust 150-233 ($1 = 77.6550 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)