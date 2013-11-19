(Adds quotes, table of prices)
DHAKA, Nov 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped
at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of
gains, as this season's highest volume on offer offset demand
from local buyers for the winter season, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 206.36 taka ($2.65)
per kg against 213.25 taka in the previous auction held on Nov.
13, an official from National Brokers Ltd said.
More than 2.4 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with nearly 22 percent
remaining unsold, compared with 2.3 million kg offered and 17
percent unsold at the previous auction.
Demand for tea usually picks up in winter, which begins late
this month.
"Offerings were larger than previous week which met with
less competition from the blenders," National Brokers said in a
market report.
"As a result, prices eased for all varieties. Loose tea
buyers were also less active. There were fairly heavy
withdrawals of the plainest varieties."
Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer,
were largely steady at last week's auction, while the average
price of top Kenyan tea eased to $3.57 per kg at last week's
auction from $3.72 per kg in the previous week.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-192
Medium Brokens 190-200
Small Brokens 204-213
Plain Brokens 160-180
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 208-217
Good Fannings 205-207
Medium Fannings 200-214
Plain Fannings 170-180
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 170-222
Dust 175-226
Churamoni Dust 175-249
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)