(Adds quotes, table of prices) DHAKA, Nov 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of gains, as this season's highest volume on offer offset demand from local buyers for the winter season, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 206.36 taka ($2.65) per kg against 213.25 taka in the previous auction held on Nov. 13, an official from National Brokers Ltd said. More than 2.4 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with nearly 22 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.3 million kg offered and 17 percent unsold at the previous auction. Demand for tea usually picks up in winter, which begins late this month. "Offerings were larger than previous week which met with less competition from the blenders," National Brokers said in a market report. "As a result, prices eased for all varieties. Loose tea buyers were also less active. There were fairly heavy withdrawals of the plainest varieties." Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, were largely steady at last week's auction, while the average price of top Kenyan tea eased to $3.57 per kg at last week's auction from $3.72 per kg in the previous week. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-192 Medium Brokens 190-200 Small Brokens 204-213 Plain Brokens 160-180 FANNINGS Best Fannings 208-217 Good Fannings 205-207 Medium Fannings 200-214 Plain Fannings 170-180 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 170-222 Dust 175-226 Churamoni Dust 175-249 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)