DHAKA, Nov 27 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped
for a second straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday as
demand from local buyers was poor amid political violence,
brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 200.04 taka ($2.74)
per kg against 213.25 taka in the previous auction on Nov. 19,
an official from National Brokers Ltd said on Wednesday.
Nearly 2.4 million kg of tea was offered at the country's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, with about 21 percent
remaining unsold, compared with more than 2.4 million kg offered
and 17 percent unsold at the previous auction.
"Offerings continued to be large, but were fairly well
absorbed at lower rates," National Brokers said in a market
report.
"Although blenders were operating, there was less
competition in the room. Loose Tea buyers were quiet. There were
fair withdrawals in the plain category."
Demand for tea usually picks up in winter, which begins late
this month. But demand was poor from local buyers as a planned
nationwide protest against upcoming elections turned violent on
Tuesday.
Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer,
were largely steady at last week's auction with robust demand
for quality leaf, while the average price of top Kenyan tea rose
to $4.10 per kg at this week's auction from $3.57 per kg last
week.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 180-185
Medium Brokens 182-192
Small Brokens 199-208
Plain Brokens 160-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 206-210
Good Fannings 202-205
Medium Fannings 195-200
Plain Fannings 165-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 168-216
Dust 170-225
Churamoni Dust 170-229
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)