DHAKA, April 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at
a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a nine-week run of falls,
due to good demand for quality leaf, although a large volume
remained unsold due to higher supplies of poor grade leaf near
the end of the season.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 118.81 taka ($1.50)
per kg at the auction, up from 109.66 taka at the previous
week's sale, when prices fell around 20 percent, an official
from National Brokers Limited said.
More than 2 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, and almost 60 percent remained unsold. At the
previous auction, 2.4 million kg was offered, of which nearly 62
percent went unsold.
"There was good demand for quality tea, which is in short
supply," the official said.
Buyers were reluctant to buy end-of-season tea that tends to
be of poor quality, he added.
The auction season, typically to end-March, has been
extended through April.
Bangladeshi buyers have imported tea in bulk from
neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic
market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources
said.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 100-110
Medium Brokens 100-115
Small Brokens 100-120
Plain Brokens 40-65
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 175-195
Good Fannings 130-150
Medium Fannings 100-110
Plain Fannings 40-60
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 80-166
Dust 80-210
Churamoni Dust 80-290
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)