DHAKA, April 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a nine-week run of falls, due to good demand for quality leaf, although a large volume remained unsold due to higher supplies of poor grade leaf near the end of the season. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 118.81 taka ($1.50) per kg at the auction, up from 109.66 taka at the previous week's sale, when prices fell around 20 percent, an official from National Brokers Limited said. More than 2 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, and almost 60 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction, 2.4 million kg was offered, of which nearly 62 percent went unsold. "There was good demand for quality tea, which is in short supply," the official said. Buyers were reluctant to buy end-of-season tea that tends to be of poor quality, he added. The auction season, typically to end-March, has been extended through April. Bangladeshi buyers have imported tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources said. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 100-110 Medium Brokens 100-115 Small Brokens 100-120 Plain Brokens 40-65 FANNINGS Best Fannings 175-195 Good Fannings 130-150 Medium Fannings 100-110 Plain Fannings 40-60 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 80-166 Dust 80-210 Churamoni Dust 80-290 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anthony Barker)