July 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday due to strong demand from local buyers
amid lower supplies, although poor quality left a huge volume
unsold.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 183.20 taka ($2.33)
per kg at the auction against 181.34 taka at the previous sale,
an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
Around 1.77 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, with more than 37 percent remaining
unsold. At the previous auction, nearly 1.8 million kg was
offered, of which 27 percent went unsold.
"There was strong demand for quality tea and buyers were
ready to pay a good price," the official said. "But they showed
little interest in buying poor quality tea and that left a huge
quantity unsold."
Bangladeshi buyers have been importing tea in bulk from
neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic
market and reducing demand at auctions, industry sources said.
That has prompted authorities to extend the last season
through April from the typical close at end-March.
In April, however, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled
regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage
overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample
supplies.
Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather but still fell short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)