July 8 Tea prices in Bangladesh extended gains
at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to strong demand from local
buyers for quality leaf and lower supplies, although a huge
volume of poor grade tea remained unsold.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 187.52 taka ($2.4) per
kg at the auction against 183.20 taka at the previous sale, an
official at National Brokers Ltd said.
Around 1.5 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, with 34 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, nearly 1.77 million kg was offered, of which 37 percent
went unsold.
"There was robust demand for quality tea and buyers were
willing to pay a premium," the official said. "But they showed
little interest in buying poor quality tea and that left a huge
quantity unsold."
Bangladeshi buyers have been importing tea in bulk from
neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic
market and reducing demand at auctions, industry sources said.
That has prompted authorities to extend the duration of last
season through April from the typical close at end-March.
In April, however, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled
regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage
overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample
supplies.
Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather but still fell short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 163-168
Medium Brokens 165-175
Small Brokens 180-190
Plain Brokens 145-150
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 200-205
Good Fannings 190-198
Medium Fannings 170-185
Plain Fannings 145-160
DUST
Pekoe Dust 145-189
Red Dust 145-185
Dust 150-241
Churamoni Dust 180-278
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by David Evans)