July 22 Tea prices in Bangladesh gained at the
weekly auction on Tuesday due to strong demand from local buyers
for quality leaf ahead of the Eid holidays and tight supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 192.13 taka ($2.50)
per kg at the auction, against 190.35 taka at the previous sale,
an official at National Brokers Ltd said.
Around 1.67 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, with 24 percent remaining unsold. At the previous
auction, nearly 1.8 million kg was offered, of which 28 percent
went unsold.
"There was strong demand from local buyers for quality tea
ahead of Eid vacation," the official said.
The next auction will take place on Aug. 5 after a week-long
gap to celebrate the Muslim festival Eid al-fitr, which marks
the end of Ramadan.
Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of
about 65 million kg.
In April this year, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled
regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage
overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample
supplies.
Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
