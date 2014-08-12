Aug 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged down at the weekly auction on Tuesday on supply glut, although strong demand for quality leaf limited the fall. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 188.69 taka ($2.50) per kg at the auction, against 189 taka at the previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. More than 2 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 30 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, almost the same volume was offered, of which 28 percent went unsold. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. In April this year, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by William Hardy)