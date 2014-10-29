Oct 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh inched lower at the weekly auction on Tuesday due to higher supplies but robust demand for quality leaf capped the slide. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.70 taka ($2.40) per kg at the auction, down from 186.60 taka at the previous sale, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd who did not wish to be named. More than 2.7 million kg were offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 28 percent went unsold. During the previous auction, about 2.48 million kg were offered, with nearly 14 percent unsold. "Strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the fall despite a larger volume on offer this week," the executive said. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 175-185 Small Brokens 182-190 Plain Brokens 100-112 FANNINGS Best Fannings 190-195 Good Fannings 182-185 Medium Fannings 175-180 Plain Fannings 100-130 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 100-238 Dust 160-216 Churamoni Dust 175-254 ($1 = 77.41 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)