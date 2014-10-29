Oct 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh inched lower at
the weekly auction on Tuesday due to higher supplies but robust
demand for quality leaf capped the slide.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.70 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction, down from 186.60 taka at the previous
sale, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd who did not wish
to be named.
More than 2.7 million kg were offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 28 percent went unsold. During the
previous auction, about 2.48 million kg were offered, with
nearly 14 percent unsold.
"Strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the
fall despite a larger volume on offer this week," the executive
said.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 175-185
Small Brokens 182-190
Plain Brokens 100-112
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 190-195
Good Fannings 182-185
Medium Fannings 175-180
Plain Fannings 100-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 100-238
Dust 160-216
Churamoni Dust 175-254
($1 = 77.41 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)