Nov 6 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for a second
straight week at the weekly auction on Wednesday due to higher
supplies but strong demand for quality leaf capped the slide and
sales rose.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 181.37 taka ($2.34)
per kg at the auction, down from 185.70 taka at the previous
sale held on Oct. 28, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd.
More than 2.8 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 23 percent went unsold. During the
previous auction, about 2.7 million kg was offered, with nearly
28 percent remaining unsold.
"There was strong demand for quality tea that limited the
fall and sales also rose despite a larger volume on offer this
week," the executive said.
On-going strikes also hampered market sentiment, he added.
Bangladesh is in a spate of strikes after the Supreme Court
on Monday upheld the death penalty for an Islamist leader over
atrocities committed during the country's war of independence in
1971.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 168-180
Small Brokens 177-185
Plain Brokens 90-100
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 183-188
Good Fannings 178-182
Medium Fannings 172-177
Plain Fannings 90-120
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-243
Dust 173-215
Churamoni Dust 175-250
($1 = 77.41 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)