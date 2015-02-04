Feb 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at a weekly auction on Tuesday, ending a brief rise in the previous session, due to tepid demand from local buyers amid renewed political unrest that disrupted supplies. Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5, the first anniversary of a disputed election. More than 50 people have died and hundreds have been injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition party. Demand was less from local buyers as political violence and uncertainties hurt business sentiments while tea volumes were also down this week as transport blockades disrupted supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 187.97 taka ($2.40) per kg, compared with 190.61 taka at the previous sale, he said. About 1.73 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 1.76 million kg was offered, with nearly 24 percent remaining unsold. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 166-180 Small Brokens 185-195 Plain Brokens 110-120 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 188-195 Medium Fannings 172-185 Plain Fannings 110-120 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 165-255 Dust 170-233 Churamoni Dust 180-260 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)