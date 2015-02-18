Feb 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined for a
third straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday due to tepid
local demand amid political unrest that disrupted supplies.
Bangladesh has been racked by political violence since
anti-government protests turned violent last month over a
disputed election a year ago.
More than 80 people have died and hundreds have been
injured, most of them in firebomb attacks on vehicles, amid a
violent nationwide transport blockade by the main opposition
party aimed at toppling the government.
Demand from local buyers was sluggish as political violence
and uncertainties hurt business sentiment while volumes rose
slightly despite non-stop transport blockades disrupting
supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 185.94 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 187.28 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.75 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 38 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 1.7 million kg was offered, with nearly
37 percent remaining unsold.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 155-170
Small Brokens 175-185
Plain Brokens 90-100
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 210-225
Good Fannings 195-205
Medium Fannings 165-180
Plain Fannings 90-100
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 160-228
Dust 165-285
Churamoni Dust 170-266
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)