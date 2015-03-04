March 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week run of
declines, due to a drop in supplies amid political unrest.
Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent in January over a
disputed election a year ago.
More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured,
most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition
transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the
government.
Overall, prices inched up as volumes slipped this week amid
non-stop transport blockades disrupting supplies, an executive
with National Brokers Ltd said.
Demand from local buyers was however tepid and sales volume
dropped as the continuing political uncertainty hurt business
sentiment, he added.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 174.89 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 174.30 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.41 million kg were offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which 37 percent remained unsold. In
the previous auction, about 1.63 million kg were offered, with
nearly 31 percent remaining unsold.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 140-165
Small Brokens 160-180
Plain Brokens 80-110
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 205-225
Good Fannings 190-200
Medium Fannings 155-165
Plain Fannings 85-110
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 150-235
Dust 155-237
Churamoni Dust 165-256
